State accuses murder suspect of threatening multiple witnesses at Oklahoma County Jail ahead of trial

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two alleged accomplices to murder took the stand in the alleged murder suspect’s trial Monday, but each with a different version of events.

Derrick Laday has chosen to defend himself against the first-degree murder charges despite the fact that it could mean the death sentence.

Laday and seven others were charged in connection to the 2015 murder of Dennis Johnson Jr. over stolen drugs and guns.

Laday insists his brother is the one responsible, but on Monday, one of the people present during the murder said that is a story Laday has pressured others to repeat.

Throughout the trial, the state has painted a broad picture of threats and coercion by Laday against anyone who would testify against him.

“Never. Never,” Laday said Monday after court, denying the allegations of intimidating witnesses.

However, on Monday morning, one man who allegedly helped Laday and his friends dispose of Johnson’s body seemed to surprise prosecutors when the story he told on the stand was drastically different from the one he first told investigators.

This time, he laid the blame on Derrick’s brother, Aaron Laday.

“It seems like he has told them some different things, and they actually have recordings of it,” said Johnson’s brother Dennis Stevenson Jr., “and today he came in and said totally different things, so I guess that threw for a little bit of a loop, me as well.”

While Aaron Laday was allegedly present during the kidnapping and murder of Johnson, prosecutors insist it was Derrick who was running the show.

Monday afternoon, a woman who has gone back and forth on her story said she finally agreed to come clean at the last minute.

While she originally agreed to a plea deal to testify, back in November of 2020 she told prosecutors she would not testify against Laday after all, and even drafted an affidavit to support his innocence.

But faced with new pending contraband charges while an inmate at the Oklahoma County Detention Center from an incident on Friday, she agreed to a plea deal Monday early afternoon.

In exchange, she testified to what she said is the truth, that it was Derrick who stabbed Johnson to death, set the body on fire in Ada, and has since threatened others not to testify against him. She said in court that a couple months ago, Laday began to pressure witnesses in the case to pin the crime on Aaron.

News 4 asked Laday why prosecutors would continue to point fingers at him when both he and his brother were in agreement that Aaron was responsible.

“They’re going to try whatever they can try. They’re going to keep trying,” Laday said. “They just, they don’t care who they convict. They’re going to convict everybody they can, everybody knows that.”

Aaron Laday is expected to take the stand in defense of his younger brother later this week.