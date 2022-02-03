OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Due to hazardous roads and additional winter weather on the way, state agencies across the state are temporarily reducing non-essential services.
The Commissioner of Public Safety announced that state agencies can temporarily reduce non-essential services beginning at 12 a.m. on Thursday until 11:59 p.m.
The following counties are included in that alert:
- Adair
- Alfalfa
- Atoka
- Beaver
- Beckham
- Blaine
- Bryan
- Caddo
- Canadian
- Carter
- Cherokee
- Choctaw
- Cimarron
- Cleveland
- Coal
- Comanche
- Cotton
- Craig
- Creek
- Custer
- Delaware
- Dewey
- Ellis
- Garfield
- Garvin
- Grady
- Grant
- Greer
- Harmon
- Harper
- Haskell
- Hughes
- Jackson
- Jefferson
- Johnston
- Kay
- Kingfisher
- Kiowa
- Latimer
- Leflore
- Lincoln
- Logan
- Love
- Major
- Marshall
- Mayes
- McClain
- McCurtain
- McIntosh
- Murray
- Muskogee
- Noble
- Nowata
- Okfuskee
- Oklahoma
- Okmulgee
- Osage
- Ottawa
- Pawnee
- Payne
- Pittsburg
- Pontotoc
- Pottawatomie
- Pushmataha
- Roger Mills
- Rogers
- Seminole
- Sequoyah
- Stephens
- Texas
- Tillman
- Tulsa
- Wagoner
- Washington
- Washita
- Woods
- Woodward
State employees designated to maintain basic minimum services should remain at work or report to work as scheduled.