OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Due to hazardous roads and additional winter weather on the way, state agencies across the state are temporarily reducing non-essential services.

The Commissioner of Public Safety announced that state agencies can temporarily reduce non-essential services beginning at 12 a.m. on Thursday until 11:59 p.m.

The following counties are included in that alert:

Adair

Alfalfa

Atoka

Beaver

Beckham

Blaine

Bryan

Caddo

Canadian

Carter

Cherokee

Choctaw

Cimarron

Cleveland

Coal

Comanche

Cotton

Craig

Creek

Custer

Delaware

Dewey

Ellis

Garfield

Garvin

Grady

Grant

Greer

Harmon

Harper

Haskell

Hughes

Jackson

Jefferson

Johnston

Kay

Kingfisher

Kiowa

Latimer

Leflore

Lincoln

Logan

Love

Major

Marshall

Mayes

McClain

McCurtain

McIntosh

Murray

Muskogee

Noble

Nowata

Okfuskee

Oklahoma

Okmulgee

Osage

Ottawa

Pawnee

Payne

Pittsburg

Pontotoc

Pottawatomie

Pushmataha

Roger Mills

Rogers

Seminole

Sequoyah

Stephens

Texas

Tillman

Tulsa

Wagoner

Washington

Washita

Woods

Woodward

State employees designated to maintain basic minimum services should remain at work or report to work as scheduled.