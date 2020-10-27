State agencies across Oklahoma reduce non-essential services due to winter weather

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As meteorologists track a second wave of winter weather moving across Oklahoma, several state agencies are reducing non-essential services.
The Commissioner of Public Safety has announced that due to inclement weather, all state agencies may temporarily reduce non-essential services beginning at 5 a.m. and ending at 12 p.m. on Tuesday.
The announcement applies to the following counties:
- Alfalfa
- Beaver
- Beckham
- Blaine
- Caddo
- Canadian
- Cimarron
- Cleveland
- Comanche
- Cotton
- Custer
- Dewey
- Ellis
- Garfield
- Grady
- Grant
- Greer
- Harmon
- Harper
- Hughes
- Jackson
- Jefferson
- Kay
- Kingfisher
- Kiowa
- Logan
- Major
- McClain
- Noble
- Okfuskee
- Oklahoma
- Payne
- Pottawatomie
- Roger Mills
- Seminole
- Stephens
- Texas
- Tillman
- Washita
- Woods
- Woodward.
State employees designated to maintain basic minimum services should remain at work or report to work as scheduled.
The reduction in service can last until midnight for Canadian, Cleveland, Lincoln, Logan, McClain, Oklahoma, and Pottawatomie counties.
