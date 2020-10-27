State agencies across Oklahoma reduce non-essential services due to winter weather

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As meteorologists track a second wave of winter weather moving across Oklahoma, several state agencies are reducing non-essential services.

The Commissioner of Public Safety has announced that due to inclement weather, all state agencies may temporarily reduce non-essential services beginning at 5 a.m. and ending at 12 p.m. on Tuesday.

The announcement applies to the following counties:

Alfalfa

Beaver

Beckham

Blaine

Caddo

Canadian

Cimarron

Cleveland

Comanche

Cotton

Custer

Dewey

Ellis

Garfield

Grady

Grant

Greer

Harmon

Harper

Hughes

Jackson

Jefferson

Kay

Kingfisher

Kiowa

Logan

Major

McClain

Noble

Okfuskee

Oklahoma

Payne

Pottawatomie

Roger Mills

Seminole

Stephens

Texas

Tillman

Washita

Woods

Woodward.

State employees designated to maintain basic minimum services should remain at work or report to work as scheduled.

The reduction in service can last until midnight for Canadian, Cleveland, Lincoln, Logan, McClain, Oklahoma, and Pottawatomie counties.

LATEST STORIES: