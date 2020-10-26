State agencies allowed to reduce non-essential services due to inclement weather

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As inclement weather continues across the state, many businesses are closing their doors early.

The Commissioner of Public Safety has announced that due to inclement weather, all state agencies may temporarily reduce non-essential services beginning at 2 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 26.

The announcement applies to the following counties:

Alfalfa

Beckham

Caddo

Canadian

Cleveland

Comanche

Cotton

Custer

Dewey

Garfield

Grady

Grant

Jefferson

Lincoln

Logan

Major

McClain

Roger Mills

Stephens

Oklahoma

Pottawatomie

Washita

Woods

Woodward.

State employees designated to maintain basic minimum services (staff essential functions) should remain at work or report to work as scheduled.

