State agencies in several counties allowed to reduce nonessential services due to inclement weather

WOODWARD COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Commissioner of Public Safety announced that state agencies in multiple counties can reduce nonessential services because of inclement weather.
Nonessential services can be reduced from 12 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, in the following counties:
- Beaver
- Cimarron
- Ellis
- Harper
- Texas
- Woodward
“State employees designated to maintain basic minimum services (staff essential functions) should remain at work or report to work as scheduled,” Commissioner John Scully said in a news release.
