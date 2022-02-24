OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As drivers continue to try and maneuver on the slick roadways, some Oklahoma state agencies are reducing non-essential services.

The Commissioner of Public Safety has announced that state agencies may temporarily reduce non-essential services.

The counties impacted by the reduction are as follows:

Adair

Atoka

Beckham

Bryan

Caddo

Canadian

Carter

Cherokee

Choctaw

Cleveland

Coal

Comanche

Cotton

Craig

Creek

Delaware

Garvin

Grady

Haskell

Hughes

Jefferson

Johnston

Kay

Latimer

Leflore

Lincoln

Logan

Love

Marshall

Mayes

McClain

McCurtain

McIntosh

Murray

Muskogee

Noble

Nowata

Okfuskee

Oklahoma

Okmulgee

Osage

Ottawa

Pawnee

Payne

Pittsburg

Pontotoc

Pottawatomie

Pushmataha

Rogers

Seminole

Sequoyah

Stephens

Tulsa

Wagoner

Washington

State agencies in those counties can reduce non-essential services until 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 24.

State employees designated to maintain basic minimum services should remain at work or report to work as scheduled