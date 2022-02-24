OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As drivers continue to try and maneuver on the slick roadways, some Oklahoma state agencies are reducing non-essential services.

The Commissioner of Public Safety has announced that state agencies may temporarily reduce non-essential services.

The counties impacted by the reduction are as follows:

  • Adair
  • Atoka
  • Beckham
  • Bryan
  • Caddo
  • Canadian
  • Carter
  • Cherokee
  • Choctaw
  • Cleveland
  • Coal
  • Comanche
  • Cotton
  • Craig
  • Creek
  • Delaware
  • Garvin
  • Grady
  • Haskell
  • Hughes
  • Jefferson
  • Johnston
  • Kay
  • Latimer
  • Leflore
  • Lincoln
  • Logan
  • Love
  • Marshall
  • Mayes
  • McClain
  • McCurtain
  • McIntosh
  • Murray
  • Muskogee
  • Noble
  • Nowata
  • Okfuskee
  • Oklahoma
  • Okmulgee
  • Osage
  • Ottawa
  • Pawnee
  • Payne
  • Pittsburg
  • Pontotoc
  • Pottawatomie
  • Pushmataha
  • Rogers
  • Seminole
  • Sequoyah
  • Stephens
  • Tulsa
  • Wagoner
  • Washington

State agencies in those counties can reduce non-essential services until 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 24.

State employees designated to maintain basic minimum services should remain at work or report to work as scheduled