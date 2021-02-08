State agencies reduce non-essential services due to inclement weather

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As arctic air moves into the state, crews are reporting slick spots and ice on Oklahoma roadways.
The Commissioner of Public Safety announced that due to inclement weather, state agencies may temporarily reduce non-essential services beginning at 6 a.m. on Monday.
The counties impacted are as follows:
- Alfalfa
- Beaver
- Blaine
- Cimarron
- Ellis
- Garfield
- Grant
- Harper
- Kay
- Kingfisher
- Major
- Noble
- Pawnee
- Payne
- Osage
- Texas
- Woods
- Woodward
The reduction ends at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 8.
State employees designated to maintain basic minimum services should remain at work or report to work as scheduled.