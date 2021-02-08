State agencies reduce non-essential services due to inclement weather

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As arctic air moves into the state, crews are reporting slick spots and ice on Oklahoma roadways.

The Commissioner of Public Safety announced that due to inclement weather, state agencies may temporarily reduce non-essential services beginning at 6 a.m. on Monday.

The counties impacted are as follows:

Alfalfa

Beaver

Blaine

Cimarron

Ellis

Garfield

Grant

Harper

Kay

Kingfisher

Major

Noble

Pawnee

Payne

Osage

Texas

Woods

Woodward

The reduction ends at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 8.

State employees designated to maintain basic minimum services should remain at work or report to work as scheduled.