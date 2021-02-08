State agencies reduce non-essential services due to inclement weather

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As arctic air moves into the state, crews are reporting slick spots and ice on Oklahoma roadways.

The Commissioner of Public Safety announced that due to inclement weather, state agencies may temporarily reduce non-essential services beginning at 6 a.m. on Monday.

The counties impacted are as follows:

  • Alfalfa
  • Beaver
  • Blaine
  • Cimarron
  • Ellis
  • Garfield
  • Grant
  • Harper
  • Kay
  • Kingfisher
  • Major
  • Noble
  • Pawnee
  • Payne
  • Osage
  • Texas
  • Woods
  • Woodward

The reduction ends at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 8.

State employees designated to maintain basic minimum services should remain at work or report to work as scheduled.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Contact In Your Corner Team

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter