State agencies reduce non-essential services due to weather

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State agencies across the state say they are delaying non-essential services due to the inclement weather.
The Commissioner of Public Safety announced that due to inclement weather, state agencies may temporarily reduce non-essential services beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday.
The reduction ends at 10 a.m. on Wednesday for the following counties:
- Adair
- Atoka
- Bryan
- Cherokee
- Choctaw
- Craig
- Creek
- Delaware
- Johnston
- Marshall
- Mayes
- McIntosh
- Muskogee
- Nowata
- Okmulgee
- Ottawa
- Rogers
- Tulsa
- Wagoner
- Washington.
State employees designated to maintain basic minimum services should remain at work or report to work as scheduled.