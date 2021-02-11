State agencies reduce non-essential services due to weather

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State agencies across the state say they are delaying non-essential services due to the inclement weather.

The Commissioner of Public Safety announced that due to inclement weather, state agencies may temporarily reduce non-essential services beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday.

The reduction ends at 10 a.m. on Wednesday for the following counties:

  • Adair
  • Atoka
  • Bryan
  • Cherokee
  • Choctaw
  • Craig
  • Creek
  • Delaware
  • Johnston
  • Marshall
  • Mayes
  • McIntosh
  • Muskogee
  • Nowata
  • Okmulgee
  • Ottawa
  • Rogers
  • Tulsa
  • Wagoner
  • Washington.

State employees designated to maintain basic minimum services should remain at work or report to work as scheduled.

