State agencies reduce non-essential services due to weather

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State agencies across the state say they are delaying non-essential services due to the inclement weather.

The Commissioner of Public Safety announced that due to inclement weather, state agencies may temporarily reduce non-essential services beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday.

The reduction ends at 10 a.m. on Wednesday for the following counties:

Adair

Atoka

Bryan

Cherokee

Choctaw

Craig

Creek

Delaware

Johnston

Marshall

Mayes

McIntosh

Muskogee

Nowata

Okmulgee

Ottawa

Rogers

Tulsa

Wagoner

Washington.

State employees designated to maintain basic minimum services should remain at work or report to work as scheduled.