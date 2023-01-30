OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As sleet and freezing precipitation moves into central Oklahoma, several state agencies are reducing non-essential personnel.

The Commissioner of Public Safety announced that state agencies could reduce non-essential services, beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday.

The reduction ends at 5 p.m. on Monday for the following counties:

Tulsa

Rogers

Creek

Okmulgee

Mayes

Delaware

Washington

Nowata

Craig

Ottawa

State employees designated to maintain basic minimum services should remain at work or report to work as scheduled.