OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As sleet and freezing precipitation moves into central Oklahoma, several state agencies are reducing non-essential personnel.
The Commissioner of Public Safety announced that state agencies could reduce non-essential services, beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday.
The reduction ends at 5 p.m. on Monday for the following counties:
- Tulsa
- Rogers
- Creek
- Okmulgee
- Mayes
- Delaware
- Washington
- Nowata
- Craig
- Ottawa
State employees designated to maintain basic minimum services should remain at work or report to work as scheduled.