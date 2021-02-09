State agencies reduce non-essential services for Tuesday morning

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State employees across the state may be able to head into work a little late on Tuesday.

The Commissioner of Public Safety announced that due to inclement weather, state agencies may temporarily reduce non-essential services beginning at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

The reduction ends at 10 a.m. for the following counties:

Carter

Craig

Creek

Delaware

Garvin

Hughes

Johnston

Love

Marshall

Mayes

Murray

Nowata

Okfuskee

Okmulgee

Ottawa

Pittsburg

Pontotoc

Rogers

Seminole

Tulsa

Wagoner

Washington

The reduction ends at 12 p.m. on Tuesday for the following counties:

Alfalfa

Beaver

Blaine

Canadian

Cimarron

Cleveland

Ellis

Garfield

Grant

Harper

Kay

Kingfisher

Lincoln

Logan

Major

McClain

Noble

Oklahoma

Osage

Pawnee

Payne

Pottawatomie

Texas

Woods

Woodward

State employees designated to maintain basic minimum services should remain at work or report to work as scheduled.