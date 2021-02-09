State agencies reduce non-essential services for Tuesday morning

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State employees across the state may be able to head into work a little late on Tuesday.
The Commissioner of Public Safety announced that due to inclement weather, state agencies may temporarily reduce non-essential services beginning at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.
The reduction ends at 10 a.m. for the following counties:
- Carter
- Craig
- Creek
- Delaware
- Garvin
- Hughes
- Johnston
- Love
- Marshall
- Mayes
- Murray
- Nowata
- Okfuskee
- Okmulgee
- Ottawa
- Pittsburg
- Pontotoc
- Rogers
- Seminole
- Tulsa
- Wagoner
- Washington
The reduction ends at 12 p.m. on Tuesday for the following counties:
- Alfalfa
- Beaver
- Blaine
- Canadian
- Cimarron
- Cleveland
- Ellis
- Garfield
- Grant
- Harper
- Kay
- Kingfisher
- Lincoln
- Logan
- Major
- McClain
- Noble
- Oklahoma
- Osage
- Pawnee
- Payne
- Pottawatomie
- Texas
- Woods
- Woodward
State employees designated to maintain basic minimum services should remain at work or report to work as scheduled.