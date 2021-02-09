State agencies reduce non-essential services for Tuesday morning

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State employees across the state may be able to head into work a little late on Tuesday.

The Commissioner of Public Safety announced that due to inclement weather, state agencies may temporarily reduce non-essential services beginning at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

The reduction ends at 10 a.m. for the following counties:

  • Carter
  • Craig
  • Creek
  • Delaware
  • Garvin
  • Hughes
  • Johnston
  • Love
  • Marshall
  • Mayes
  • Murray
  • Nowata
  • Okfuskee
  • Okmulgee
  • Ottawa
  • Pittsburg
  • Pontotoc
  • Rogers
  • Seminole
  • Tulsa
  • Wagoner
  • Washington

The reduction ends at 12 p.m. on Tuesday for the following counties:

  • Alfalfa
  • Beaver
  • Blaine
  • Canadian
  • Cimarron
  • Cleveland
  • Ellis
  • Garfield
  • Grant
  • Harper
  • Kay
  • Kingfisher
  • Lincoln
  • Logan
  • Major
  • McClain
  • Noble
  • Oklahoma
  • Osage
  • Pawnee
  • Payne
  • Pottawatomie
  • Texas
  • Woods
  • Woodward

State employees designated to maintain basic minimum services should remain at work or report to work as scheduled.

