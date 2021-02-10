State agencies reduce non-essential services on Wednesday

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State agencies across the state say they are delaying non-essential services due to the inclement weather.
The Commissioner of Public Safety announced that due to inclement weather, state agencies may temporarily reduce non-essential services beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday.
The reduction ends at 10 a.m. on Wednesday for the following counties:
- Adair
- Atoka
- Beaver
- Bryan
- Canadian
- Carter
- Cherokee
- Choctaw
- Cimarron
- Cleveland
- Coal
- Craig
- Creek
- Delaware
- Ellis
- Garvin
- Harper
- Haskell
- Hughes
- Johnston
- Kay
- Latimer
- LeFlore
- Lincoln
- Logan
- Love
- Marshall
- Mayes
- McClain
- McCurtain
- McIntosh
- Murray
- Muskogee
- Noble
- Nowata
- Okfuskee
- Oklahoma
- Okmulgee
- Osage
- Ottawa
- Pawnee
- Payne
- Pittsburg
- Pontotoc
- Pottawatomie
- Pushmataha
- Rogers
- Seminole
- Sequoyah
- Texas
- Tulsa
- Wagoner
- Washington
- Woodward
State employees designated to maintain basic minimum services should remain at work or report to work as scheduled.