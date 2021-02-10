State agencies reduce non-essential services on Wednesday

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State agencies across the state say they are delaying non-essential services due to the inclement weather.

The Commissioner of Public Safety announced that due to inclement weather, state agencies may temporarily reduce non-essential services beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday.

The reduction ends at 10 a.m. on Wednesday for the following counties:

Adair

Atoka

Beaver

Bryan

Canadian

Carter

Cherokee

Choctaw

Cimarron

Cleveland

Coal

Craig

Creek

Delaware

Ellis

Garvin

Harper

Haskell

Hughes

Johnston

Kay

Latimer

LeFlore

Lincoln

Logan

Love

Marshall

Mayes

McClain

McCurtain

McIntosh

Murray

Muskogee

Noble

Nowata

Okfuskee

Oklahoma

Okmulgee

Osage

Ottawa

Pawnee

Payne

Pittsburg

Pontotoc

Pottawatomie

Pushmataha

Rogers

Seminole

Sequoyah

Texas

Tulsa

Wagoner

Washington

Woodward

State employees designated to maintain basic minimum services should remain at work or report to work as scheduled.