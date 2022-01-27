OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As some parts of the state continue to deal with a bit of winter weather, some state agencies are reducing non-essential services.

The Commissioner of Public Safety has announced that due to inclement weather state agencies may temporarily reduce non-essential services beginning at 8 a.m. and ending at 12 p.m. for the following counties:

  • Beckham
  • Caddo
  • Comanche
  • Cotton
  • Custer
  • Dewey
  • Greer
  • Harmon
  • Jackson
  • Kiowa
  • Roger Mills
  • Tillman
  • Washita

State employees who are designed to maintain basic minimum services should remain at work or report to work as scheduled.