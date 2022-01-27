OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As some parts of the state continue to deal with a bit of winter weather, some state agencies are reducing non-essential services.

The Commissioner of Public Safety has announced that due to inclement weather state agencies may temporarily reduce non-essential services beginning at 8 a.m. and ending at 12 p.m. for the following counties:

Beckham

Caddo

Comanche

Cotton

Custer

Dewey

Greer

Harmon

Jackson

Kiowa

Roger Mills

Tillman

Washita

State employees who are designed to maintain basic minimum services should remain at work or report to work as scheduled.