OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As some parts of the state continue to deal with a bit of winter weather, some state agencies are reducing non-essential services.
The Commissioner of Public Safety has announced that due to inclement weather state agencies may temporarily reduce non-essential services beginning at 8 a.m. and ending at 12 p.m. for the following counties:
- Beckham
- Caddo
- Comanche
- Cotton
- Custer
- Dewey
- Greer
- Harmon
- Jackson
- Kiowa
- Roger Mills
- Tillman
- Washita
State employees who are designed to maintain basic minimum services should remain at work or report to work as scheduled.