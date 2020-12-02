State agencies reducing non-essential services due to winter storm

BEAVER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Due to inclement weather, state agencies in certain areas of northwestern Oklahoma are reducing non-essential services.
The Commissioner of Public Safety announced that due to the winter weather, state agencies may temporarily reduce non-essential services beginning at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2 and ending at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3.
The order applies to the following counties:
- Beaver
- Harper
- Ellis
- Woodward.
State employees who are designated to maintain basic minimum services should remain at work or report to work as scheduled.
