OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Due to inclement weather, state agencies across the state are temporarily reducing non-essential services.

The Commissioner of Public Safety announced that state agencies can temporarily reduce non-essential services beginning at 6 a.m. on Wednesday until 12 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3.

The following counties are included in the affected area:

  • Alfalfa
  • Beaver
  • Blaine
  • Cimarron
  • Ellis
  • Garfield
  • Grant
  • Harper
  • Kay
  • Kingfisher
  • Major
  • Noble
  • Osage
  • Pawnee
  • Payne
  • Texas
  • Woodward

State employees designated to maintain basic minimum services should remain at work and report to work as scheduled.