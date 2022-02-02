OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Due to inclement weather, state agencies across the state are temporarily reducing non-essential services.

The Commissioner of Public Safety announced that state agencies can temporarily reduce non-essential services beginning at 6 a.m. on Wednesday until 12 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3.

The following counties are included in the affected area:

Alfalfa

Beaver

Blaine

Cimarron

Ellis

Garfield

Grant

Harper

Kay

Kingfisher

Major

Noble

Osage

Pawnee

Payne

Texas

Woodward

State employees designated to maintain basic minimum services should remain at work and report to work as scheduled.