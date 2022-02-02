OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Due to inclement weather, state agencies across the state are temporarily reducing non-essential services.
The Commissioner of Public Safety announced that state agencies can temporarily reduce non-essential services beginning at 6 a.m. on Wednesday until 12 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3.
The following counties are included in the affected area:
- Alfalfa
- Beaver
- Blaine
- Cimarron
- Ellis
- Garfield
- Grant
- Harper
- Kay
- Kingfisher
- Major
- Noble
- Osage
- Pawnee
- Payne
- Texas
- Woodward
State employees designated to maintain basic minimum services should remain at work and report to work as scheduled.