OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As winter precipitation and bitter temperatures take over the Sooner State, some state agencies are reducing non-essential services.

On Thursday, the Commissioner of Public Safety announced that state agencies may temporarily reduce non-essential services from 6 a.m. on Dec. 22 through 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 22.

The order applies to the following counties:

Beaver

Beckham

Cimarron

Custer

Dewey

Ellis

Harper

Roger Mills

Texas

Washita

Woodward.

State offices that can delay their non-essential services until 10 a.m. on Thursday are as follows:

Alfalfa

Blaine

Canadian

Cleveland

Garfield

Garvin

Grant

Kay

Kingfisher

Lincoln

Logan

Major

McClain

Noble

Oklahoma

Osage

Pawnee

Payne

Pontotoc

Pottawatomie

Woods

State employees designated to maintain basic minimum services should remain at work or report to work as scheduled.