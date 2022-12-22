OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As winter precipitation and bitter temperatures take over the Sooner State, some state agencies are reducing non-essential services.
On Thursday, the Commissioner of Public Safety announced that state agencies may temporarily reduce non-essential services from 6 a.m. on Dec. 22 through 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 22.
The order applies to the following counties:
- Beaver
- Beckham
- Cimarron
- Custer
- Dewey
- Ellis
- Harper
- Roger Mills
- Texas
- Washita
- Woodward.
State offices that can delay their non-essential services until 10 a.m. on Thursday are as follows:
- Alfalfa
- Blaine
- Canadian
- Cleveland
- Garfield
- Garvin
- Grant
- Kay
- Kingfisher
- Lincoln
- Logan
- Major
- McClain
- Noble
- Oklahoma
- Osage
- Pawnee
- Payne
- Pontotoc
- Pottawatomie
- Woods
State employees designated to maintain basic minimum services should remain at work or report to work as scheduled.