OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As winter precipitation and bitter temperatures take over the Sooner State, some state agencies are reducing non-essential services.

On Thursday, the Commissioner of Public Safety announced that state agencies may temporarily reduce non-essential services from 6 a.m. on Dec. 22 through 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 22.

The order applies to the following counties:

  • Beaver
  • Beckham
  • Cimarron
  • Custer
  • Dewey
  • Ellis
  • Harper
  • Roger Mills
  • Texas
  • Washita
  • Woodward.

State offices that can delay their non-essential services until 10 a.m. on Thursday are as follows:

  • Alfalfa
  • Blaine
  • Canadian
  • Cleveland
  • Garfield
  • Garvin
  • Grant
  • Kay
  • Kingfisher
  • Lincoln
  • Logan
  • Major
  • McClain
  • Noble
  • Oklahoma
  • Osage
  • Pawnee
  • Payne
  • Pontotoc
  • Pottawatomie
  • Woods

State employees designated to maintain basic minimum services should remain at work or report to work as scheduled.