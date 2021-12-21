State agency makes improvements on disability services waitlist

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State leaders say they have made great strides when it comes to helping Oklahomans with developmental disabilities.

On Monday, Oklahoma Human Services announced that the number of people receiving Developmental Disabilities Services exceeds the number of people on the waitlist for the first time since 2009.

Currently, there are 5,531 people receiving services and 5,499 people on the waitlist.

“We’ve reached a major milestone made possible by the hard work and collective efforts of DDS staff, partners and the Oklahoma Legislature to serve Oklahomans with developmental disabilities,” said Secretary of Human Services Justin Brown. “While we will not rest until every Oklahoman in need has access to services, we’re proud to celebrate progress not seen in over a decade.”

Officials say Liberty of Oklahoma will conduct a comprehensive review of the unique needs of everyone on the waitlist. They say the review will help OKDHS determine service gaps and the funding required to end the waitlist.

Families remaining on the waitlist can schedule an appointment with Liberty of Oklahoma by calling 405-500-1866.