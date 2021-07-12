State agency warns of text message scam targeting Oklahomans

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say they are warning Oklahomans about a text messaging scam that appears to come from a state agency.

Oklahoma Human Services says it has been notified of a scam that mentions benefits received through OKDHS, including the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Social Security Income, and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families.

The text message appears to come from a random number with body contents similar to the following:

Congratulations your number is among the random 150 numbers selected to benefit from The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program giving out $500 to 150 people just like we did yesterday. A person who participates or has family members who participate in certain other benefit programs, such as SNAP, SSI, TANF, may be automatically eligible. Click the link <hyperlink> to apply, It starts now…

Once an individual clicks the hyperlink of the message, they are taken to a website that appears to phish for household personal information by requesting the completion of a form with household demographics, including Social Security numbers and banking information “for resource verification.”

Officials say they will never send a text message asking customers to apply for benefits, or to request the completion of an online form outside of the state’s DHS or benefits websites.

Individuals who have received these text messages should not click on any links. Instead, officials say you should just delete the text messages.

If you already clicked on the link, notify your bank immediately and take the necessary steps to address identity theft, including considering freezing your credit.