State and tribes reach agreement for criminal jurisdiction after supreme court decision

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One week after the Supreme Court decided much of Eastern Oklahoma is still an Indian Reservation, the state and tribes have reached an agreement for how they will handle criminal jurisdiction.

The deal still has to be approved by Congress and signed by President Trump, but the two sides believe it’s a deal that will work for everyone.

“It insures that the state will once again have jurisdictions over crimes in the reservation lands,” Attorney General Mike Hunter told KFOR. “The one difference is we are going to share that jurisdiction with the tribes and the federal government.”

Hunter says they still have some details to work out, but he is confident in the agreement they have in place. The agreement impacts crimes committed by tribal members on reservation land.

“Tribal court will handle the Indian on Indian crimes. The misdemeanor crimes, those will go there. The key difference though, law enforcement agencies will have to be cross-deputized,” Native American law attorney Robbert Gifford said. “That means the city police officers, the sheriff’s office, will have to be cross deputized with the Creek Nation and vice-versa.”

At the same time, major crimes such as murder will be handled in federal court.

“They’re not going to escape accountability for their crimes,” Hunter said. “I’ve had great conversations with U.S. attorneys. They are prepared to pick up those cases.”

Hunter says the new agreement shows how strong the relationship is between the tribes and state.

“The 39 federally recognized tribes in this state are an important port of not only our history, but our economy,” Hunter said. “It is certainly as far as I’m concerned a compliment. I can’t say enough about the collaboration.”

