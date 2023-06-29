OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A failure, a nail on the coffin of Oklahoma’s public education, and Oklahoma is 100% responsible. That’s how the state’s attorney is describing a scathing new report by the state auditor and inspector that questions millions of federal dollars left in the hands of Governor Kevin Stitt and State Superintendent Ryan Walters.

“It’s a fail,” said Attorney General Gentner Drummond. “And we will have to dig out of this hole.”

AG Hunter did not hold back Thursday, after State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd uncovered $30 million of “questioned costs” from Fiscal Year 2021.

“We have illustrated once again that Oklahoma is not equipped to manage important issues to impact people,” said Drummond.

Back in 2021, the now-State Superintendent, Ryan Walters, was in charge of a non-profit, acting on behalf of the state, managing the programs “Bridge the Gap” and “Stay in School.”

Bridge the Gap (BTG) was supposed to give eligible families federal dollars to buy kids things to help them learn at home during the pandemic, using the company “ClassWallet.” This new report shows nearly $2 million of those dollars were spent on things like “kitchen appliances, power tools, furniture and entertainment.”

Governor Kevin Stitt echoed this statement from Superintendent Walters saying ClassWallet “a negligent, out-of-state vendor, should do the right thing and work with the federal government to recover any misused funds.”

“27 other states use class wallet. They restricted the portals to the skews associated with educational benefits,” said Drummond. “We had not one speedbump between reckless spending and federal dollars.”

As for the “Stay in School” program, Byrd said 65% of the $10 million budget were questionable. Byrd said she uncovered a “deliberate operation” to give selected private schools, and people, early access to apply before it was offered to the public. She said 657 low-income students got nothing after the money ran out.

“And these most vulnerable have now been further injured and set back,” said Drummond. “We squandered money and we awarded money to powerful people that are connected to powerful people.”

“”At the end of the day if the federal government wants these funds back you and I are going to be paying this back,” Byrd told News 4 on Tuesday.

Now, the AG is requesting a forensic audit to dig deeper and find out if any acts were criminal.

“There’s a lot yet to be discovered, and we will work aggressively with the auditor throughout the summer and into the early fall. And I’m hopeful that we’ll have a decision by for the fall,” said Drummond.

News 4 asked if this audit will be presented to the newly seated grand jury. The AG said that’s not something he can discuss.