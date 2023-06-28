OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A scathing, new audit is accusing the Governor’s Office and the State Superintendent of Education, Ryan Walters of “dropping the ball”.

“We failed in some of the most basic requirements for federal grant management, and that was monitoring and oversight,” said State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd.

The routine, federally-mandated audit looking into how Oklahoma spent federal grant money during the pandemic and found nearly $30 million dollars was misused.

Much of the money was earmarked for education, including two federal education programs managed by Oklahoma State Superintendent of Education Ryan Walters.

The programs, known as Bridge the Gap and Stay in School were designed to help kids with learning during the pandemic.

However, the audit confirmed previous reports that millions were misused on non-education items.

In a statement from the State Department of Education Tuesday afternoon, Justin Holcomb, a spokesperson for Walters, assigned blame to out-of-state vendor Class Waller, saying the “vendor should be held accountable to recover the federal tax dollars in question.”

State Auditor Byrd told KFOR, Oklahoma taxpayers could be on the hook for reimbursing the federal government.

“At the end of the day, if the federal government wants these funds that you and I are going to be paying this back [and]If you’re not proficient in what the federal guidelines are, it’s not really a good idea to put you in charge of the grant,” she said.

“I think it’s more of a systemic problem that we have to get under control,” she added, also saying the programs require expertise from someone familiar with federal guidelines.

State agencies have submitted corrective action plans to make sure this does not happen again.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the consequences of fraud can include ineligibiluty for future funding, asking the money back civil lawsuits and criminal prosecution.