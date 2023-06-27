OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma State Auditor & Inspector (SAI) Cindy Byrd today released the findings of a federally-mandated audit of how the State of Oklahoma spends federal grant money and whether the State complied with federal regulations.

The audit report covers $14 billion dollars of expenditures and the SAI office is required to report ‘questioned costs’ that fail to align with the objectives of the grant. The federal government will review the reported questioned costs and determine if the State must repay misappropriated funds.

“Every federal grant comes with very strict requirements which the State of Oklahoma agrees to follow,” said Auditor Cindy Byrd. “Any person in charge of managing federal grants needs a certain level of proficiency because the compliance regulations are very complicated.”

CARES

SAI has reported $12.2 million in questioned costs out of the $1.1 billion CARES money given to the State of Oklahoma in Fiscal Year 2021.

Byrd says state agencies, counties and cities were required to submit reimbursements of CARES expenditures to the State of Oklahoma, but the State did not obtain sufficient documentation to ensure the payments were made for COVID-related expenditures and did not ensure that the goods and/or services were received prior to payment.

Emergency Rental Assistance

SAI has reported $1.6 million in questioned costs after finding an OKC foundation was charging a management fee in addition to the actual ERA program administrative expenditures, effectively doubling the amount charged for administrative costs.

“In September of 2022, SAI alerted the State that these management fees were unallowable costs, but the State failed to stop the overcharge of administrative fees to the ERA grant which has resulted in an additional $8.6 million dollars in unallowable costs as of June 30, 2022,” said Byrd. “If these processes continue, the total State of Oklahoma ERA program unallowable costs may increase to $15 million by the end of SFY 2023.”

GEER – Bridge the Gap

Under Bridge the Gap (BTG), eligible families were awarded $1,500 to buy education supplies, curriculum, technology, and tutoring for their child to effectively learn at home during COVID. This was all administered through a company called ClassWallet.

However, there were no restrictions or parameters set in place for what kinds of items families could purchase.

“Proper system controls were offered by the digital wallet vendor to limit the families’ purchases to education-related items but those controls were declined by the individual placed in charge of the BTG program,” Byrd said. “We found that $1.7 million was spent on various non-educational items such as kitchen appliances, power tools, furniture, and entertainment.”

Almost 20% of the total purchases were spent on items not related to educational learning per the grant guidelines, according to the State Auditor’s office.

In July 2022, the Federal government demanded $650,000 to be returned from their high-level review of the BTG digital wallet program.

SAI has reported $1.8 million in questioned costs, which includes the $650,000.

GEER – Stay in School

“Sadly, millions of tax dollars were misspent because certain individuals who were put in charge of managing these programs seemingly ignored federal grant guidelines.” Oklahoma State Auditor & Inspector

SAI has reported $6.5 million in questioned costs.

Of the $10 million in the Stay in School (SIS) budget, $6.5 million (or 65%) in grant funds were identified as questionable because the grant objectives were disregarded. As a result, 657 students of low-income families who qualified for the SIS program did not get the financial assistance they requested because the funds were exhausted.

“The audit uncovered a deliberate operation to give selected private schools and individuals preferential treatment by allowing early access for application submission prior to the date this program was offered to the general public,” said SAI. “It was also determined that awards were provided to 1,073 students whose family attested that they had not suffered an economic hardship due to the pandemic. Of the $6.5 million in question, $1.8 million was paid to private schools in excess of the families’ tuition responsibility.”

In fact, the audit found tuition was free for all students at two private schools and families at three other private schools were responsible for 10% or less of tuition, thanks to the SIS awards.

SAI goes on to say ‘outside individuals’ were put in charge of program decision-making, with no authority or qualifications required to administer or oversee the grant funds.

“This was a tangled web of government agencies, non-profit organizations, and non-government individuals representing special interest groups managing millions of tax dollars with no contracts and no written agreements,” Byrd said. “Sadly, millions of tax dollars were misspent because certain individuals who were put in charge of managing these programs seemingly ignored federal grant guidelines.”

Byrd also said allowing these outside groups view applications with students’ personal data, the state violated the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA).

“These outside groups were allowed to collect and view personal student information without a contract; therefore, we do not know where this personal student information is being stored or how it is being used by these outside parties,” said Auditor Byrd.

“The State was not allowed to relinquish those duties to any other entity yet that is what occurred.” Oklahoma State Auditor & Inspector

In June 2021, the Federal government warned the State of Oklahoma about its lack of monitoring and reporting of the GEER grant, according to SAI. The State then hired a consulting firm to monitor the GEER funds.

“The State of Oklahoma has paid $325,000 to the firm to monitor the GEER program but the firm has not fulfilled the duties for which it was paid,” Byrd said. “This same consulting firm has been paid $1.3 million dollars to date to perform subrecipient monitoring and reporting requirements for both the CARES and GEER program which are the largest questioned costs for the Single Audit.”

When the SAI asked for the records regarding the SIS program, the Office of Management and Enterprise Services (OMES) responded, “…however some of the subrecipients, in clear breach of contract, have destroyed many of those records.”

SAI notes the contract with the outside company failed to include the required record retention clause. Regardless, SAI says OMES could have obtained the majority of the information needed to perform required monitoring, but failed to do so.

SAI also pointed out that ClassWallet was awarded an $18 million contract without a competitive consideration process.

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond says the audit is concerning and requires further investigation

“The audit report is deeply troubling and illustrates the need for an investigative audit of GEER funds, which I requested shortly after taking office. A number of concerning items from the audit will require further investigation. I refuse to tolerate what amounts to a pervasive culture of waste, mismanagement and apparent fraud.” Attorney General Gentner Drummond

In all, SAI found over $29.2 million in mishandled funds required to be reported to the federal government.

Graph courtesy State Auditor and Inspector’s office.

“Oklahoma has systemic issues that make me very concerned for taxpayers. When federal grant money is spent incorrectly, the federal government has the authority to demand repayment from the people of Oklahoma,” Byrd concluded. “If the federal government decides the State must pay back these questioned costs, you and I will end up paying the bill. If that happens, gross mismanagement and lack of compliance and oversight will be to blame. The State of Oklahoma dropped the ball on compliance and oversight.”