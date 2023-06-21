OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma Assistant Attorney General ruled that the State Board of Education failed to prove Summer Boismier, former Norman High School teacher, broke state laws when she presented her students with a QR code.

The situation happened in August of 2022.

A parent complaint about Boismier led to a Norman Public School investigation.

That investigation found Boismier had covered her bookshelves with red paper that read, “Books the state doesn’t want you to read.”

Also on the red paper, a QR code that read, “Definitely don’t scan.”

That QR code brought users to a page on the Brooklyn Public Library’s website where it promoted its Books Unbanned catalog, along with an application to obtain an e-library card.

NPS concluded that Boismier did not violate any state law or any district rules.

But State Superintendent Ryan Walters insisted that she lose her teaching license.

On Wednesday, an Assistant AG heard arguments from Boismier’s attorney and the attorney for the State Board of Education.

Bryan Cleveland, the attorney for the Board, spent most of his time going into the details of three books: Gender Queer, Lawn Boy, and Stamped.

Cleveland claimed these books are accessible through the use of the QR code, and some of the concepts in each book would violate state laws.

He alleged that Gender Queer was on Boismier’s shelf that day in August.

One of the witnesses, Norman High School Principal Hallie Wright, said she was in Boismier’s classroom during the review of her bookshelf. She testified to seeing Gender Queer on the shelf.

However, the evidence presented today did not show Gender Queer on the shelf and Boismier disputes the fact that it was in her classroom.

Boismier’s attorney said the contents of the books were irrelevant to the case.

He said his client simply provided a QR code, which then gave students access to more reading material. He said the teacher never promoted specific books or used its material in her instruction.

Ultimately, the Assistant AG ruled in favor of Boismier.

Liz Stevens, who presided over the hearing, said the State Board of Education failed to prove that Boismier willfully conducted behavior considered, “moral turpitude” and failed to prove the teacher violated other state laws.

The ruling was only a recommendation to the State Board of Education.

Walters indicated that the Board will ignore the ruling and proceed with revoking Boismier’s license.

“I appreciate the transparency today and we will be finalizing the revocation of her license in August. Accountability is tough and we will not have indoctrination in the classroom,” said Walters, though his spokesperson.