State Board of Education to hold special meeting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The State Board of Education is set to hold a special meeting on Thursday.

The board is expected to discuss possible action to approve a COVID-19 Alert System to govern
health alert levels, school safety response and operations for the state’s public schools.

The full meeting agenda is available here

The board is expected to meet at 9:30 a.m.

