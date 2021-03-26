State Board of Education votes to put more money towards charter schools

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The State School Board of Education voted to move more money from public schools to charter schools, a decision that the State Superintendent calls unconstitutional.

The resolution passed 4-3. The motion was brought up by board member Trent Smith, seeking to settle a lawsuit from 2017 against the school board from the State Charter Schools Association.

That motion was met with sharp criticism from State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister.

“This is unconstitutional, because it is basically telling taxpayers, ‘We’re going to tax you and take your money, but you’re not going to have the kind of control of what those funds will be used for.’ This is protected in the Constitution,” she said.

The Oklahoma Public Charter School Association applauded the decision, saying it levels the playing field.

“We’re pleased at the deliberation of the state board, and their decision, in our opinion, to abide by the intent of the original charter school act with this vote and to make sure all Oklahoma school kids are treated equally with the same funding levels,” Chris Brewster with OPCSA said. “I think as charters have been radically underfunded for many years, this will help to bring back to what still aren’t adequate funding levels.”

He adds he doesn’t think it breaks the law.

“We certainly would’ve never pursued this if we had believed it would be unconstitutional. But that is of course for the courts to decide if they saw fit, and we would yield to the laws of our land as we would expect any other public entity to do,” he said.

“I was totally surprised,” Pam Deering, executive director of Cooperative Council for Oklahoma School Education said. “I do believe it’s going to be huge and I think it’s going to be a concern for our local communities that they could see their dollars that they paid for their taxes in their communities spread across the state to statewide virtuals.”

The Oklahoma Education Association says they’re concerned about the vote.

“[Preliminary projections show] it would be about $500 per student, taken away from a traditional public school sent to our charter school,” Alicia Priest with OEA said.

She adds charter schools don’t have the same requirements as public schools, such as for hiring or transportation.

“They don’t have to play by the same rules public schools have to play by,” Priest said.

The superintendent of Clinton Public Schools says there could be big consequences.

“The financial ramifications for something like this could be massive,” Tyler Bridges said. “Building fund [would be] one of the biggest issues​.”

CCOSA says they’ll be asking lawmakers to step in. OEA says they’ll be looking at legislative and legal options.