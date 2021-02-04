State Capitol committee approves bill to protect state employee leave after emergency declaration

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma’s General Government Committee approved a bill that protects the leave of state employees following an emergency declaration.

Senate Bill 282, written by Sen. Frank Simpson, R-Springer, said the legislation is necessary so to not punish full-time state employees required to work overtime and unable to take off during state emergencies, according to a State Senate news release.

“Government never shuts down regardless of whether there is an emergency declaration or not. Though many state agencies utilized teleworking, many of our nearly 33,000 hardworking state employees worked much longer hours throughout the pandemic and couldn’t use their annual leave,” Simpson said. “Many long-time employees are quickly approaching or surpassed their allowed annual leave limit last year and lost it at the end of the year. This is unfair to these individuals who have dedicated their lives in service to our state government. This bill would ensure state employees aren’t punished for their dedication but allowed to accrue more annual leave and roll any extra leave over for an additional year—this way they can enjoy their hard-earned vacation time.”

Current law says state employees are allowed to accrue a set amount of annual leave based on their years of service.

The employee has until Dec. 31 to use excess annual leave or it is lost, once the cap is exceeded.

“For state employees with less than five years of service, the limit is 240 hours. Those with five or more years of service can accrue up to 480 hours,” the news release states.

The Senate Appropriations Committee will next consider the bill.