OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The State has now started presenting its defense in a federal trial challenging the Constitutionality of Oklahoma’s execution protocol.

Attorneys for two dozen ODOC inmates on death row, arguing Oklahoma’s 3-drug lethal injection cocktail is a cruel form of punishment.

They’ve called several doctors to the stand who believe the first drug in that cocktail — Midazolam — doesn’t deeply sedate the inmate which does not properly shield them from the pain of the second and third drugs.

Now, the State has their own doctors on the stand who have testified that they believe it is a sufficient sedative for the procedure.

ODOC Director, Scott Crow is expected to testify for the State sometime Thursday.