ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – An Enid man is left shocked and confused after receiving $12,000 in unemployment benefits from the state during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Now, the state says he has to pay it all back.

“Am I going to be paying 25-dollars-a month for the next 20 years?” said AJ Brochu.

Brochu has been asking himself that question over and over. He was working in an oil field in 2020 when COVID-19 shut everything down.

“Things got pretty dadgum tough,” said Brochu.

Brochu said his applied for relief from the state and told his employees to do the same.

Brochu’s paychecks were only a couple hundred dollars at a time. He said his boss told him to apply to the state for extra help.

“So, I would have to go down there and sit for several hours in order to get into their office,” said Brochu.

Brochu said he told his local unemployment office he was still employed.

“She said, ‘I know, but there’s not a system set up for this yet.” And then we were informed this is how we were supposed to do that. It would get sorted later,” said Brochu. “They basically would stand behind you and help you and walk you through everything you were supposed to be doing.”

Over the course of about six months, Brochu received $12,000 in benefits. Then in November of last year, he got a surprising letter saying he had to pay it back.

“What it comes down to is I should not have been receiving a paycheck period. I should’ve been only getting my unemployment,” said Brochu.

The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission provided News 4 with the following statement”

“While we cannot comment on the specifics on an individual’s unemployment claim, in order to prevent the potential overpayment of benefits, the OESC encourages all claimants to accurately report their earnings.”

“There was no other form that asked or even stated where to add in your other wages,” said Brochu.

Brochu said he got an attorney for an appeal, but it was denied.

“Now, [OESC] is stating that ‘Oh no, tough luck. Pay us.’ And I can’t,” said Brochu.

Now he could be forced to pay back the state over several decades. Interest has already started to rack up.

“It’s just unjust. It’s just not right.”

To Brochu’s knowledge, he’s the only one of his colleagues who has been told to reimburse the state.