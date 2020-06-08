State Election Board: Oklahoma financial institutions to offer free absentee voting services

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Financial institutions across the state plan to offer free absentee voting services to all Oklahoma voters, the State Election Board announced last week.

Participating banks and credit unions will offer one or more of the following services to voters:

Free ID copy (lobby and/or drive-thru)

Free absentee ballot notarization (lobby and/or drive-thru)

Voters can find a list of participating banks and credit unions at this website. Services and hours may vary by location.

“Banks and credit unions are in almost every community in Oklahoma. They’re our neighbors and community partners and they realize the importance of democracy. That’s why we’re excited to work with these financial institutions to ensure that every voter—both customers and non-customers alike—have free and convenient absentee services available to them,” said Paul Ziriax, Secretary of the State Election Board.

“The Community Bankers Association of Oklahoma is proud of the hard work and diligence of the Oklahoma Legislature and the Oklahoma Election Board to streamline the absentee ballot process while maintaining its integrity,” said Craig Buford, President and CEO of the Community Bankers Association. “Community Financial Institutions are not just the backbone of Oklahoma’s economy, but leaders in their communities. This partnership was a natural fit as we all work together to protect one of our most cherished rights, the right to vote.”

“Community banks across Oklahoma are excited for the opportunity to make absentee voting easier for all Oklahomans,” said Adrian Beverage, Chief of Staff and Executive Vice President for Government Relations for the Oklahoma Bankers.

According to Nate Webb, Executive Director of the Oklahoma Credit Union Association, “Voting is one of the greatest privileges we enjoy as Americans. Oklahoma credit unions are pleased to help our fellow Oklahomans participate in the process.”

Voters can apply for absentee ballots online using the OK Voter Portal at this link. Applications can also be downloaded from the State Election Board website.

The last day to apply for an absentee ballot is Tuesday, 5 p.m., before Election Day, which is June 30. Absentee ballots must be received no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day.