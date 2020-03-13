State election board warning Oklahomans of “fake” voter registration applications

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahomans should be aware of “fake” voter registration applications, the Oklahoma State Election Board says.

Secretary Paul Ziriax issued a warning on Friday saying counties around the state have received several invalid voter registration applications, which were generated from a website called Register2Vote.org.

The website allows Oklahomans to complete a so-called “Federal Voter Registration Application” that is not valid in Oklahoma.

Under Oklahoma state law, only the National Mail Application and the Oklahoma Voter Registration Application are accepted in this state.

“This is a prime example of an organization creating misinformation that could cause Oklahoma voters to become disenfranchised. The application used by Register2Vote appears to be a document created specifically for the organization and cobbles together language from both the National Mail Application and the Oklahoma Voter Registration Application. However, it is not a valid application under Oklahoma law and cannot be accepted in the State of Oklahoma,” Ziriax said.

If you submitted an application generated by Register2Vote.org to your County Election Board, you will be mailed a letter from the Secretary of the County Election Board explaining why the application was rejected, along with an official Oklahoma Voter Registration Application.

Voters who believe they submitted an invalid form or need to register to vote can also download a valid application from the State Election Board website here.

The deadline to register to vote for the statewide primary is June 5. Valid voter registration applications received after this date will be processed immediately following the June 30 election.

If you have any questions, contact your County Election Board or the State Election Board at (405) 521-2391 or info@elections.ok.gov.