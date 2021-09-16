State Fair kicks off in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It’s a sight for sore eyes and one the state hasn’t seen for a while. The Oklahoma State Fair is back in town after COVID-19 canceled the event in 2020.

“I was really excited to get it back. I was just so shocked we could go! I was like, ‘Come on first day! Let’s go!’” said Darel Irvin, while enjoying the first day of the fair.

“I come out here every year several times. Always make the first day,” said Doug Johnson.

The fair grounds in Oklahoma City were packed with people from all over on Thursday.

Many children were giggly and antsy just waiting to jump on their favorite rides.

“Mighty Mouse was my favorite because there’s like so much action,” a child told KFOR. “And then once you get off, you’re like, ‘I want to go again!’”

“You get to go really high and I always like the big ones because I’m not afraid of heights,” said another child named Austin.

Even Miss Oklahoma State Fair and Oklahoma State Fair Most Outstanding Teen were out on the grounds enjoying the event.

“I’m not too much of a hard stomach after all these fair foods,” said Emerson Holden, crowned most outstanding teen.

Magic hour during the Oklahoma State Fair.

Others told News 4 they were excited to get their hands on all the fair foods.

“I love the bacon wrapped stuff,” said one child. “The fried Oreos!” said another.

“I like the hot dog! That’s my favorite,” said one little girl. “I like corn!” said her friend.

“Definitely the turkey leg,” said Irvin.

Some patrons took advantage of a free attraction – people watching.

“Wondering where they’re at the other 11-and-a-half-months out of the year,“ said Johnson.

The kick off is happening a year and a half into the global COVID-19 pandemmic.

“It’s fun! I didn’t get to go last year because of everything that happened, so it’s exciting to be back here,” said Elliot Rodriguez.

Few fair goers could be seen wearing masks and keeping their distance, others went bare-faced.

“I’m just hopeful with us being outside that it’s okay and people are wearing those masks whenever we’re indoors,” said Claire Grace, Miss Oklahoma State Fair.

“We’re not cooped up out here, we’re out in the fresh air,” said Johnson.

“It’s just an awesome experience,” another child told News 4. “And really like play around for once! Even the grown ups!”

One boy chose to be at the fair for a very special reason.

“Because it’s my birthday!” he said.

KFOR was told fair workers are not required to wear masks, but are encouraged to wear them while indoors.

According to the fair’s website, weapons are not allowed in.