OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Fair is set to kick off in September and with that comes a flash sale for those in preparation to attend.

Attendee’s can get an all-day carnival armband + outside gate admission, good for any one day of the Fair for just $30!

According to officials, the sale will last until August 16 at 4 p.m.

For more information on the sale click here.