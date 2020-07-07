State Fair of Texas canceled for 2020 season; first time since World War II

DALLAS, Texas (KETK)- If you were finally looking for a chance to see Big Tex, or ride the giant Ferris wheel at the Texas State Fair, you’re going to have to wait another year.

According to the fair’s website, the decision has been made to cancel this year’s festivities due to COVID-19.

“We believe the spirit of the Lone Star state lies in every Texan’s ability to care and look out for their neighbor and it is with this in mind, we have decided to keep our guests, staff, and partners safe and healthy during these uncertain time.” Gina Norris, board chair for the State Fair of Texas

While the fair has been canceled, football games that are scheduled to be played at the Cotton Bowl will be able to continue. Officials say it will be up to the universities to make a decision regarding the upcoming Red River Rivalry game.

“While the State Fair of Texas is canceled for 2020, the NCAA, respective conferences, and participating universities – the University of Texas & University of Oklahoma and Prairie View A&M University & Grambling State University- will be in charge of making decisions regarding the football games that occur at Cotton Bowl Stadium during this unprecedented time of COVID-19. Should football be played this fall, the schools will be playing in the Cotton Bowl as scheduled, despite the cancellation of the 2020 State Fair.”

Officials with the University of Oklahoma say they hope that the OU-Texas game will be played this year.

“We understand and respect the decision made by the State Fair of Texas and acknowledge that it was an extremely difficult one. Our hope remains that we can play the OU-Texas game at the Cotton Bowl, but obviously every aspect of our season requires constant monitoring and planning. The best thing all of us can do at this time is closely follow CDC guidelines to reduce the spread of the virus.” OU Vice President and Director of Athletics Joe Castiglione

This will be the first time since World War II that the State Fair of Texas has not opened.

It has been canceled previously because of:

World War I (1918)

planning for the 1936 Texas Centennial Exposition

1937 Pan American Exposition at Fair Park (1935 – 1937)

World War II (1942 – 1945)

“While we are heartbroken at the notion of not welcoming more than 2.5 million of our closest friends for this annual celebration of the Lone Star State, the excitement we feel in moving forward with planning the 2021 State Fair of Texas and keeping this 134-year tradition alive will keep us motivated until we can greet our fairgoers, seasonal staff, and business partners again in a safe environment.” Mitchell Glieber, president of the State Fair of Texas

The 2021 Texas State Fair is planned for Sept. 24 through Oct. 17.

