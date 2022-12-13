CHICKAHSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Agents with the State Department of Environmental Quality and federal agents with the Environmental Protection Agency were seen investigating a Chickasha business that’s been fined millions of dollars by the state.

McIntyre Law Chopper 4 gave a bird’s eye view of the activity and agents could be seen walking around Bordwine’s office on Pike’s Peak Rd.

The DEQ told News 4 to contact the EPA for information, but the EPA did not return our calls.

In August, the DEQ said the Chickasha Manufacturing warehouse, also owned by Bordwine, went up in flames along Highway 81. Officials said the blaze was fueled by the illegally-stored hand sanitizer. The fire had to burn itself out over several days.

“There was a release of tis hazardous waste and there has been an impact, for sure, to the environment,” said Robert Singletary with the DEQ.

“We have no indication that someone intentionally set the fire. We just know someone did something. Could’ve been a careless act,” said James Fullingim, the assistant state fire marshal.

Documents show Bordwine told agents the product was “originally from China and Mexico and cannot be sent back,” and that he had “a contract to store and recycle the hand sanitizer,” that was shipped in from California and Texas.

Around the same time, other hand-sanitizer warehouse fires sparked in Texas and Canada. The DEQ said they were aware.

“We don’t have jurisdiction outside the State of Oklahoma,” said Singletary. “But, we do have our federal partners that we share information with as well.”

The DEQ hit Bordwine with a $6 Million fine because he didn’t have the permit to store the hand sanitizer, which is considered hazardous because it catches fire easily.

In October, another Bordwine location storing hand sanitizer, on Quail Ln., went up in flames.

According to new documents filed Monday, Bordwine’s attorney, Peter Scimeca, argues Bordwine followed the rules. He pointed to DEQ’s own guidance which requires an item to be solid waste first, before it can be hazardous.

He also pointed to EPA’s guidance that “[H]and sanitizer that is not a solid waste because it is destined for legitimate recycling may be stored as a commercial chemical product without needing a [RCRA] storage permit..”

In a statement spokeswoman for the DEQ, Erin Hatfield, provided News 4 with the following statement:

“DEQ asserts the hand sanitizer being stored by Mr. Bordwine is hazardous waste as it is clearly exhibits the characteristic of ignitability. DEQ believes the exceptions outlined in the EPA guidance are not applicable to Mr. Bordwine’s activities; however, the issue will be determined through the administrative hearing process as scheduled in March.”

News 4 reached out to Mr. Scimeca but he did not return our calls.