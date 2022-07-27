MOORELAND, Okla. (KFOR) – State fire officials are asking residents to evacuate their homes as a large and growing wildfire burns near Mooreland in Woodward County.

The wildfire was located eight miles north of Mooreland, moving rapidly southwest, just before 2 p.m. Wednesday, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Residents who live north and east of Mooreland are asked to evacuate to the south and east.

“Evacuate quickly and follow all safety instructions from local emergency management officials. Do not drive into smoke,” fire officials said.

A shelter has been set up at the Woodward Pioneer Room, 1220 9th St.

The National Weather Service in Norman issued a Fire Warning for northeastern Woodward County upon request from Woodward County Emergency Management.