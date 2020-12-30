State investigation leads to drug operation indictments

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say 10 people were indicted in a large scale drug operation in Oklahoma that was investigated by multiple law enforcement agencies.

“Our agents were working a case, and it actually crossed paths with this much larger investigation,” ODOC Deputy Inspector General Jason Sparks said. “As soon as we saw the scope and breadth of this major criminal enterprise, we collaborated with our federal, state and local partners to conclude this investigation.”

Officials say the Oklahoma Department of Corrections Criminal Interdiction Division is responsible for investigating the distribution of contraband into DOC facilities.

Following an investigation, 10 people were indicted in a drug operation.

The defendants include 41-year-old Randall Brent Cook, an inmate at North Fork Correctional Center in Sayre, and 38-year-old Jason Nathaniel Holland at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary.

Officials say 46-year-old Paul Casey Craig, a former ODOC staff member, was also indicted

Cook and Holland are alleged members of the Universal Aryan Brotherhood prison gang.