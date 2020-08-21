State leaders announce plan to test Oklahoma teachers, support staff monthly for COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As school districts across the state have brought students back for in-person classes, some teachers have been apprehensive about returning to the classroom.

Last month, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced that he was using $10 million in CARES Act funding to ship personal protective equipment, or PPE, to all Oklahoma schools.

Stitt also announced plans to have teachers tested for COVID-19 every month.

“I’m signing an executive order today, directing the State Health Department to work with the Department of Education to come up with a plan to test our teachers on a monthly basis,” Stitt said.

On Friday, state officials announced that they have developed a plan that will provide optional monthly COVID-19 testing of Oklahoma teachers and support employees.

“Testing plays a key role in mitigating the spread of COVID-19 in our schools,” said Interim Health Commissioner Lance Frye, M.D. “The Health Department has placed a top priority in helping schools navigate through these uncertain times to protect our children, our teachers and communities.”

Officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health say the plan provides all teachers and support staff free COVID-19 testing in their areas with help from public-private testing partners.

“No matter the circumstances, learning cannot happen unless all parties – families, school personnel and students – are in a safe environment. This voluntary COVID-19 testing program is an important component of a layered approach to in-person instruction that will help mitigate risk of coronavirus exposure to everyone in the school community,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister.

