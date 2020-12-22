State leaders weigh pros and cons of raising minimum wage

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – On Thursday, State Sen. George Young proposed legislation to change the state minimum wage from $7.25 to $10.50 per hour in an effort to help employees amid a pandemic.

“If we raise the minimum wage that would help so many individuals in the state of Oklahoma,” Young said. “It is a most useful and necessary piece of legislation.”

However, there’s always two sides to the coin.

“I think there can be a lot of different unintended consequences,” said Cynthia Reid, Senior VP of marketing and communications with the Oklahoma City Greater Chamber of Commerce.

Young has been a long-time advocate of the move and said it would be big for those still employed during the pandemic.

“We owe it as the leaders, as the legislators, as those who have taken the oath of office to care for those who live in the state of Oklahoma,” Young said. “To consider and then not only consider, to enact, legislation that will help them.”

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 29 states currently have minimum wages hire than the federal minimum wage level. The last change to the minimum wage in Oklahoma occurred in 2008 when it was raised from $6.55 to $7.25. According to the greater chamber of commerce in Oklahoma City, there are consequences when raising it hire.

“There’s triggers and pushes and pulls,” Reid said. “So if the base wage is higher, someone may employ less people or they may move to machines to replace that work.”

Reid said the chamber has no position on the legislation and is all for people making more money. She said that wages in the greater Oklahoma City area have risen.

“In central Oklahoma, in greater Oklahoma City, the market has pushed them up higher,” she said.

Senator Young believes the move would bode well for Oklahomans, bottom line.

“They’re going to take that money and put it right back into the economy,” he said. “If you raise the minimum wage you would increase your employee’s loyalty toward you and they would feel as if you really care about them and then you would gain the benefit.”

However, Reid said the economic consequences remain the same.

“More money moving around the economy isn’t as valuable as more money coming into the economy from the outside,” she said.

Young said while Texas and Kansas match Oklahoma’s minimum wage, Arkansas and Missouri’s are higher. Arkansas is at $10 per hour. Missouri is at $9.45 per hour. Young said that both of those states have plans to raise their minimum wages again in the future.