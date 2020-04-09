State legislators pass Rainy Day bailout; Governor upset with allocation

OKLAHOMA CITY- The State is facing a $450 million dollar budget deficit for fiscal year 2020.

On Monday the House and the Senate passed bills that would take money from the Rainy Day fund to plug the hole.

The Governor called off a Board of Equalization Meeting on Monday that would declare the shortfall and has yet to sign the bills.

Governor Stitt has gone on record saying he is upset about his Digital Transformation Initiative not getting full funding in one of those bills.

He will hold a press conference this afternoon to discuss the latest.