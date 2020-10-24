State Medical Examiner trying to learn identity of crash victim who died in fiery crash in Grady County

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A motorist died in a fiery crash in Grady County early Saturday morning, and the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office is working to ascertain the driver’s identity.

The crash occurred at approximately 5:06 a.m. Saturday on State Highway 17 and County Road 2770, about six miles west of Rush Springs, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

A 2007 Dodge was heading west on Highway 17 when the driver failed to round a curve to the left. The driver went off the right side of the road, reentered the road, crossed the center line and overcorrected, causing the vehicle to overturn, according to the news release.

The vehicle went off the right side of the road again as it overturned an unknown number of times before coming to rest on its wheels.

A passerby found the vehicle engulfed in flames, the news release states.

The body of the driver was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma City.

The crash remains under investigation.

