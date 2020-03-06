State NAACP chapter president calls for more action, discussions after racist incidents on campuses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - The Oklahoma State Conference NAACP is calling for further action on recent race scandals on Oklahoma campuses.

Just last week, students at OU participated in a sit-in protesting racial issues on campus.

Additional incidents have occurred in recent weeks, including a teacher at a metro area middle school using the N-word in the classroom.

"We have to say something and we cannot allow it to continue on," said Oklahoma State Conference NAACP Chapter President Anthony R. Douglas

KFOR has brought you the stories - not only in the past month, but also the last several years of students on college campuses across Oklahoma speaking out against racist incidents.

Douglas says he applauds students and school leaders recently taking a stand against race-related issues on their campuses.

But he believes more needs to be done.

"The sit-ins and the protests are okay but after you rally and march, then what do you do?" he said.

Douglas encourages students to have open discussions with their school's faculty and staff, coming forward with realistic demands.

He also plans to meet with state and education leaders soon to address race-related issues.

"How do we prevent it from happening so we can become more proactive instead of reactive?" said Douglas.

Specifically, as teachers prepare to educate students on the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, Douglas says a discussion needs to be had about how educators handle the racially-charged language used during that time period.

"If it's going to be used in an educational context, then we've got to be able to talk to the students to make sure they understand this is used in an educational context and not directly targeting you as an individual," Douglas said.

He says now is the time to address the issues.

"And not just keep saying, okay, it will get better, we're going to forgive it," said Douglas.

Douglas says he's planning on contacting the governor, state superintendent, and other educational leaders next week.