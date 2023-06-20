OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat today signed a State of Emergency in Creek, Delaware, Harper, Mayes, Pawnee, Payne, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner, and Choctaw counties following recent storms across the state.

Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, says he was notified he was acting governor by the Governor’s Office around 1 p.m. today, and began reviewing the documents the governor’s office prepared at 1:40 p.m. and signed it before 2 p.m. – prior to the governor’s press release calling on the pro tem to sign the state of emergency.

Pro Tem Treat states he has yet to hear directly from Governor Kevin Stitt regarding the emergency declaration, but has been in communication with Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum.

Pro Tem Treat became acting governor as both Governor Kevin Stitt and Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell are both currently out of state.

The video above is from Sunday morning after the big storms rolled through doing damage in the OKC metro. This is the same storm system that hit the Tulsa area.

According to the Governor’s office, this declaration has been ordered following the most recent reports from the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, who has been working closely with local jurisdictions as they survey the storm damage and debris, including damage to public buildings, infrastructure, and utilities.

“My heart goes out to the Oklahomans impacted by last weekend’s severe weather, and the many people still overcoming the aftermath of those storms,” said Governor Stitt. “The State, including the Oklahoma Department Emergency Management and Homeland Security continues to be responsive through emergency declarations, waivers, and requests to impacted areas to restore power, protect critical infrastructure and to get Oklahomans the resources they need during these trying times. I am thankful for our emergency response teams and power crews who are working tirelessly to restore utilities in the affected areas.”

The State has been fielding requests from local jurisdictions for power generation for water and waste treatment plants, including emergency communication centers across the impacted areas.

“I want to thank the State for declaring a state of emergency in Tulsa as our city continues to grip with the aftermath of the June 18 storm,” said Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum. “With this declaration, Tulsa will be able to further assist our residents with this disaster and align resources to seek federal reimbursement. I want to thank my fellow Tulsans for your perseverance and resilience during this trying time in our city.”

“This State of Emergency will be key in the coming days as we continue to work with our emergency management partners across the state and at FEMA to identify damages in the impacted areas and determine whether aid may be available to assist communities,” said ODEMHS Director Mark Gower. “We’re grateful to all the responders, power crews, emergency managers, voluntary agencies, and others who have stepped up yet again to help Oklahomans.”

Executive Order 2023-18 will remain in effect for 30 days.