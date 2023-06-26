OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Office of Management and Enterprise Services (OMES) will hold an estate sale-style event July 7 where the general public can purchase a wide range of items from the Jim Thorpe Office Building.

As the historic Jim Thorpe Building undergoes renovations, the Surplus and Save event will offer surplus items on a first-come, first-served basis to the public at discounted prices July 7 from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Attendees will have the chance to browse and buy various items, including office furniture, courtroom furniture, office equipment and supplies, artwork, appliances, storage solutions, TVs and more.

The event is free to attend. However, attendees must register for a 30-minute tour of available items on the day of sale.

Registration is open until July 5 at noon.