State officials ask Oklahomans to report winter storm damage to help obtain federal assistance

Damage to the ceiling of a local apartment caused by the winter storm.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security is calling upon Oklahomans to report any property damage caused by the powerful winter storm that hit Oklahoma this week.

Oklahomans can report damage to homes, businesses or agriculture online at damage.ok.gov, according to an ODEMHS news release.

“We are requesting all Oklahoma residents who suffered winter storm damages to please report online at damage.ok.gov,” said ODEMHS Director Mark Gower. “Reporting damage as soon as possible will greatly assist our ability to request additional federal assistance for the state as we recover from this historic storm.”

Residents and business owners can report the following storm-related damage while filling out the online damage assessment survey:

Flooding from broken pipes

Power surges that caused damage to furnaces, electrical systems, or major appliances

Number of days without water, gas, or electricity

Number of days displaced by the winter storm

Injuries sustained as a result of the winter storm

Reported damage helps ODEMHS better document the winter storm’s overall impact and “helps support the case for further assistance to help homeowners, renters and business owners recover,” the news release states.