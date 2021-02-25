State officials secure FEMA individual assistance, small business loans for for those impacted by winter storm

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahomans who incurred damages and expenses because of last week’s historic winter storm can apply for FEMA individual assistance and small business loans.

President Joe Biden declared a major disaster in Oklahoma on Thursday.

“Oklahomans experienced a once-in-a-lifetime storm last week and this individual assistance is critical for our full recovery,” said Gov. Stitt. “I’m grateful for [ODEMHS] Director [Mark] Gower’s tenacity and thankful to the Biden Administration for continuing to assist Oklahoma.”

Biden’s declaration allows homeowners, renters and business owners in the following 16 counties to apply for disaster assistance from FEMA and/or low interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration:

Canadian

Carter

Cherokee

Comanche

Cotton

Hughes

Jefferson

LeFlore

McIntosh

Oklahoma

Okmulgee

Osage

Pittsburg

Stephens

Tulsa

Wagoner

Assistance may include help with the following:

Housing repairs or temporary housing;

Grants for serious needs and necessary disaster expenses not met by other programs;

U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) low-interest loans for individuals and businesses to repair or replace damaged property.

Go to www.disasterassistance.gov or call 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) to apply.

Stitt hopes to add more counties to the major disaster declaration as FEMA identifies and verifies additional damage caused by the winter storm.

Anyone with significant property damage caused by the storm who does not live in one of the 16 approved counties is asked to report damage online at damage.ok.gov. Photos of damage can be uploaded through the website.

Examples of significant damage include the following:

Flooding and water damage inside the home from broken pipes

Roof damage or roof collapse

Major damage to HVAC systems and electrical systems

Sewage backups

Long term water outages

Other issues

“Reporting your damages helps the state continue to build a case for federal assistance for residents in additional counties who are suffering from damage left from the winter storm,” Gower said. “We are working closely with FEMA throughout this process and appreciate their partnership and support.”

All 77 Oklahoma counties are approved for Public Assistance Category B for emergency protective measures including emergency operations center costs, sheltering and mass care and other costs associated with responding to the winter storm.

“Additional assistance may be approved once damage assessments are complete,” the news release states.