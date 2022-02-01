GRANT COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A 4.5 magnitude earthquake shook much of Oklahoma on Monday, and Oklahoma Corporation Commission officials say they are addressing the source of the big quake.

OCC’s Oil and Gas Conservation Division issued a directive ordering the seven Arbuckle oil and gas wastewater disposal wells operating within six miles of the earthquake’s epicenter to shut down indefinitely.

Four of the seven Arbuckle wells are currently injecting.

“Arbuckle disposal wells operating within 6 to 10 miles of the earthquake’s epicenter will be restricted to their 30 day reported average volume or 500 barrels a day, whichever is less,” OCC officials said.

The Arbuckle formation is the state’s deepest formation.

The Arbuckle wells are indicated in gold. Map provided by Oklahoma Corporation Commission.

The quake hit shortly after 11 a.m. Monday. The U.S. Geological Survey originally recorded it as a 4.6 magnitude earthquake, but was later updated to a 4.5. The size of an earthquake can change during initial investigation. The epicenter was four miles northwest of Medford.

The USGS also recorded a 2.5 magnitude earthquake in the same area about an hour after the original quake.