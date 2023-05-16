OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It’s been almost a year since the Foggy Bottom Kitchen scandal began, and officials are moving forward with new plans for state park restaurants.

The Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department says it will host a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for ‘The Lookout Kitchen’ on Wednesday, May 17.

The ceremony will be held at the restaurant at Lake Murray State Park at 6 p.m.

Last month, officials announced that La Ratatouille, LLC was chosen to operate all six restaurants in state parks.

The group operates restaurants like Falcone’s Pizzeria, Jonny Cakes Bakery, along with multiple food trucks. The company’s catering business has also served the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Zoo Amphitheater.

“We are excited to partner with OTRD to provide restaurant services inside of six parks across the state,” said La Ratatouille Owner & Operator J.P. Wilson. “The current facilities at these parks are top notch, and we are honored to be trusted with the responsibility of bringing a first-class dining experience to Oklahomans and park visitors from across the country.”

The restaurants will operate in existing facilities at:

Lake Murray State Park in Ardmore

Quartz Mountain State Park in Lone Wolf

Robbers Cave State Park in Wilburton

Roman Nose State Park in Watonga

Sequoyah State Park in Hulbert

Beavers Bend State Park in Broken Bow.