OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The State of Oklahoma has received its first three made-in-Oklahoma electric vehicles from manufacturer Canoo.

The three lifestyle delivery vehicles cost just under $120,000 and are the first of their kind in the state’s ongoing fleet modernization initiative.

The vehicles are assigned to the Office of Management and Enterprise Services, The Department of Transportation, and the Department of Corrections.

The LDVs are the first commercial motor vehicles built in-state since 2005 and the first to come out of Canoo’s new assembly line facility in Oklahoma City.

Canoo is also creating 1,300 jobs in Oklahoma, marking a significant economic impact for the state.