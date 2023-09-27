OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Roland, announced Wednesday that he is advocating to allow Oklahomans to protect themselves with open carry, following the shooting at the Oklahoma State Fair.

“The tragic shooting this past weekend at the Oklahoma State Fair underscored the need for law-abiding citizens to be able to exercise their Second Amendment rights at the State Fair,” said Olsen.

According to Olsen’s release, two bills, House Bill 1021 and Senate Bill 920, were filed this past session that would have recognized Second Amendment rights at Oklahoma and Tulsa State Fairs.

“The whole incident illustrates that, under the liberal gun control mindset, lawless criminals will continues to carry weapons and prove a threat while law-abiding Americans are prohibited from utilizing their God-given right to protect themselves and their families,” said Olsen.

Representative Olsen also argues the 2022 New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen U.S. Supreme Court Ruling held that the Second Amendment protects an individual’s right to carry a handgun for self-defense outside the home.