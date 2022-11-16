WARNING: This story contains disturbing content. Viewer discretion is advised.

GARFIELD COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The State of Oklahoma is seeking the death penalty for a man accused of raping and killing a 2-year-old girl at an Enid motel in April.

Caliyah Guyton was found near the pool at the Grand Prairie Motel with orange shorts wrapped around her neck and injuries consistent with sexual assault in the early morning hours of April 28, 2022.

“She was amazing,” Caliyah’s mother, Chelsea told KFOR. “She was smart. She brightened everyone’s day.”

Photos courtesy: Chelsea Guyton

After a seven hour search, the man charged with her murder, 51-year-old Michael Geiger was found covered in blood and hiding on a nearby roof.

Court documents show police found a “very bloody scene” in Geiger’s room along with clothing items belonging to the toddler.

Investigators say his room had been “staged to lure” her in because they found gummy worms, juice boxes and cartoons playing on the TV.

According to prosecutors, Caliyah’s DNA was collected from Geiger’s genitals and the State Medical Examiner confirmed she’d been raped.

“After the violent rape and physical abuse, the Defendant threw Caliyah into the swimming pool inside the Grand Prairie Hotel from a second-story balcony, where she was still alive…” said new court documents.

Officials say Geiger has a criminal history of drugs, robbery, and kidnapping. He was released from jail for the kidnapping conviction less than a month before this incident.

Now, the state’s prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Geiger in this case.

He was originally charged with burglary, kidnapping, rape and murder, but the judge has dropped the burglary charge.

Geiger is set to appear in court next month for his formal arraignment.

His defense attorney declined to go on camera.