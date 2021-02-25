State Senate and House redistricting committees give OK to rules, guidelines & map submission process

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State Senate and House committees adopted redistricting rules and guidelines, as well as parameters for public map submissions.

The Senate Select Committee on Redistricting and the House State and Federal Redistricting Committee adopted the rules, guidelines and parameters on Thursday.

The rules, available to view on the Oklahoma Senate website and Oklahoma House website, address redistricting committees’ procedural operations, according to an Oklahoma legislature news release.

The guidelines, also available on the State Senate and State House websites, outline the committees’ goals in drawing legislative boundaries with Census data.

The public map submission parameters include technical criteria that maps must adhere to for submission. Map submissions are available to Oklahoma residents only, and only one House and Senate map per person may be submitted. Submissions are due by 5 p.m., Sunday, April 4. Map submission parameters are available on the State Senate and State House website.

“The rules, guidelines and map submission parameters are another key component in the open and transparent redistricting process. Public input is key, and the response so far through town hall meetings has been great. I encourage all Oklahomans to get involved in the process by sharing their questions and concerns directly with their senator or sharing map submissions that comply with the guidelines adopted by the committee,” said Sen. Lonnie Paxton, R-Tuttle and Senate redistricting committee chair.

“A representative form of government rests on the premise that the governed will have a clear say in selecting those who serve them,” said Rep. Ryan Martinez, R-Edmond and House redistricting committee chair. “I would encourage all Oklahomans to go online, view the maps of proposed legislative and congressional districts from the public, participate in our town halls and talk to those who represent them so they are assured they have a true voice in this process.”

State residents can visit the Senate or House websites to contact their senator or representative. Questions and concerns relating to redistricting can also be emailed to redistricting@oksenate.gov or redistrictoklahoma2020@okhouse.gov.

Paxton, Martinez and House and Senate redistricting committee staff will participate in a virtual town hall at 6 p.m. Monday, March 1, to give an update and discuss their efforts. The town hall also includes training from a representative of Dave’s Redistricting App and a free redistricting mapping resource that enables Oklahomans to try their hand at drawing state legislative districts.

The virtual town hall is open to the public and accessible online at: https://okhouse.gov/Publications/VirtualMeets.aspx.